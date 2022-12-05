Duane David Simpson, 86, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on December 2, 2022 at his residence in Waverly.

Duane Simpson was born on April 5, 1936, the son of Wm. Everett and M. Virginia (Galloway) Simpson in Washington, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. Duane entered the US Air Force in January of 1957. During active duty he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. On August 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to Jane Fleming in Cedar Falls. Following Duane’s discharge, the couple moved to Cedar Falls and later to rural Waverly. Duane was employed at Shield Bantam (Koehring Cranes), John Deere Engine Works and Terex. During his career, Duane traveled worldwide to assemble and repair cranes and provide operator training. He retired on April 25, 2001, to care for his wife due to her declining health. In March of 2020, Duane moved from his home in rural Waverly to the campus of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.