Duane David Simpson, 86, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on December 2, 2022 at his residence in Waverly.
Duane Simpson was born on April 5, 1936, the son of Wm. Everett and M. Virginia (Galloway) Simpson in Washington, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. Duane entered the US Air Force in January of 1957. During active duty he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. On August 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to Jane Fleming in Cedar Falls. Following Duane’s discharge, the couple moved to Cedar Falls and later to rural Waverly. Duane was employed at Shield Bantam (Koehring Cranes), John Deere Engine Works and Terex. During his career, Duane traveled worldwide to assemble and repair cranes and provide operator training. He retired on April 25, 2001, to care for his wife due to her declining health. In March of 2020, Duane moved from his home in rural Waverly to the campus of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fixing anything that needed repairs and helping others. Duane always said “Hey, what do I know? You tell me what you want, and we will get it done.” Everyone knew if they gave it to Duane to do, it got done! At the end of a days work, Duane could be heard to say, “It’s time to go to the house.” Matthew 25:23 Well done, good and faithful servant.
Survivors are his two daughters, Melisa “Lisa” Peyton of Mesa, AZ and Melinda “Linda” Brandt of Waverly; five grandchildren, Angela Lynn, Brian (Katie) Peyton, Amanda (Chris) Kanne, Nathan (Megan) Brandt and Erin Brandt; eight great grandchildren, Kelcie, Megan, Colton, Owen, Kenna, Sara, Joshua and Nixon; and two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Simpson of Waverly and Beth Fleming Billings of Ames. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane on July 16, 2006; brother, James Simpson and brother-in-law, David Fleming.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Kwang Song officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Simpson family for a later designation in Duane’s name and online condolences for Duane can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
