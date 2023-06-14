Duane Earl Gibson, age 69, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Duane was born on January 2, 1954, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Earl and Mary (Horn) Gibson. He was raised in rural Shell Rock and graduated from the Waverly – Shell Rock High School in 1972. On May 7, 1977, Duane was united in marriage to Julie Mobley in Finchford, Iowa, the couple recently divorced after a long marriage. During his life Duane worked for John Deere in Waterloo, Bantam Shield Crane in Waverly, and in 1984, started Gibson Repair and Fabrication where he grew the business with his family for decades until his passing.
Duane’s greatest enjoyment in life was his family, especially being Papa to his grandchildren. Duane enjoyed riding motorcycles with a great group of friends, his dogs, hunting, and hobby farming.
Duane’s memory is honored by three children, Luke (Angie) Gibson of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Travis Gibson of Shell Rock, and Brandy (Nate) Wedeking of Plainfield, Iowa; five grandchildren, Madison Kratchmer, Case Gibson, Kodie Wedeking, Jordy Wedeking, and Wesley Wedeking; three brothers, Stuart (Rita) Gibson of Durango, Colorado, Kent Gibson of Southerland, Iowa, and Brad (Chris) Gibson of Charles City, Iowa; and five sisters, Mona (Albert) Rahlf of Waterloo, Laura (Larry) Miller of Fairfield, Iowa, Wylene (Greg) Heidorn of Homer, Alaska, Karen (Ray) Johnson of Bozeman, Montana, and Peggy (Al) Jacobs of Jefferson, Iowa. He was preceded in bodily death by his loving parents.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery near Waterloo. Friday evening there will be a celebration of Duane’s life at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock from 4 to 8 p.m., open to all. Memorials may be directed to Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club of New Hartford and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is overseeing arrangements: 319-885-4321.