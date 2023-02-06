Duane Francis Bouska, 45, of Waverly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023, from complications of Myasthenia Gravis.

Duane was born on February 27, 1977, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Patricia Susan (Weiglein) and Francis Edward Bouska. Duane graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1995. He continued his education earning his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Chemistry from at UNI and his Master of Educational Leadership Degree from Morningside College. On July 10, 2004, Duane was united in marriage to Sarah Jane Bruce at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa.