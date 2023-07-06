Duane Kellum, 89, of Shell Rock and formerly from Waverly died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
Duane William Kellum was born on April 25, 1934, the son of Sam and Grace (Modderman) Kellum in Grundy Center, Iowa. He attended country school up to the 8th grade. Duane farmed his entire life before retiring. In January of 2023, he became a resident of the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
He enjoyed listening to Old Country Western music, watching nature and fishing.
Surviving is his cousin, Roger (Lorraine) Kramer of Shell Rock. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Kellum.
Private burial of cremains will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187