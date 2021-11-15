Duane Thomas Boehmke, 84, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Duane was born on September 21, 1937 in Benton County. He was raised on a farm near Keystone. After his eighth grade year, his family moved to Arlington, Iowa where he graduated in 1955. He then attended Wartburg College for two years before entering the U. S. Army in 1957. Duane served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. His service ended in 1959. He returned to Wartburg for a year and then transferred to, what is now, UNI. Duane received his BA in 1962. He taught in the East Buchanan Schools and then the West Central Schools. In 1966, he got his MA as am elementary principal. Duane became the elementary principal in Denver that year and continued in that position until his retirement in 2001. While principal, he started Read-A-Million Minutes (RAMM) and the Outdoor Education Experience at the EWALU camp. In 1985 he was named the Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year.
Duane was united in marriage to Sylvia Murray on August 12, 1961, in Aurora, Iowa. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2021. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and served on the church council and other committees. He was currently serving as a member of the Denver Tree Board committee. His hobbies included cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Denver and A-P high school sports teams. He also enjoyed reading, photography, yard work and stained glass. Duane was most passionate about attending all his grandchildren’s many activities.
Survivors include his wife Sylvia and two daughters, Diane (Justin) Bonnette, of Denver, Iowa and Jill (Kurt) Hempen, of Parkersburg. Also left to cherish his memory are his five grandchildren: Haleigh, Keaton and Garrett Hempen, of Parkersburg, and Allison and Brooke Bonnette, of Denver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Fred and Ray and his son Bradley (Brad) Boehmke.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver, with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery with military rites provided by Denver American Legion Post #563. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship to a Denver high school graduate pursuing a degree in elementary education, Denver Ambulance, Denver Cares, or any charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.