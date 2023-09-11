Dukie’s One Eye Open has recently shared that the total to date for their fundraising efforts to support patients and families at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital has reached $125,000.
Funds will be dispersed to Dukie’s Fund to continue to serve vision patients with glasses, contacts, etc.; the Children’s Library to expand library services like story time, remote activities, school support, free books, updated technology cart, etc.; and the General Pediatric Fund to provide general funds for care, care support, research supplies, etc.
The funds will help in areas of the hospital including child life, nursing, patients’ pediatric library, pediatrics and pediatric vision needs.