Courtney Blind, director of corporate and community development for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, hands Steve “Duke” Corson a quilt piece that was used as the backing of a temporary sign that honored Dukie’s One Eye Open as the sponsor of a patient room at children’s hospital in Iowa City during a presentation on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center. Also pictured are head golf pro Nate Haaland, Steve’s wife Jo, facility co-owner Cory Henke and general manager Morgan Pierce.