Dukie’s One Eye Open golf outing and charity fundraiser will take place on Friday, July 21.
The golf outing will begin at 10 a.m. with teams consisting of four members. The golf outing is now full, but Dukie’s encourages the public to come out for food, the auction and entertainment. Lunch for all golfers will be provided by Jimmy Johns in Waverly, Ryan Keller and Gary Grace.
The silent auction and meal will take place at 4 p.m. and the live auction will take place at 5 p.m. and will feature Courtney Blind, the director of corporate and community development at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Food will be provided by Chandler’s Janesville Locker and Fareway. The auctioneer will be Joe Breitbach and his assistant will be Julie for Live Auction.
Following the auction, Southland Band will do a live performance.
The first event was held on Sept. 28, 2018, and because of the special people and huge hearts in the Cedar Valley and beyond, Dukie’s were able to raise $152,000 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The second event was held on July 16, 2021 and raised $125,000 and with continued donations throughout the year that total has risen to $300,000 for the children’s hospital. Dukie’s encourages everyone to help make this happen.
Visit www.dukiesoneeyeopen.com for more details. There will be a donation link on the website.
Auction items and check donations made out to Dukie’s One Eye Open Fund can be dropped off or mailed to 515 First St. SE P.O. Box 333, Waverly, IA 50677.