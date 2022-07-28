Ditch your old metal items for free at the St. Paul’s Scrap Metal Drive Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event provides Waverly community members the opportunity to get rid of unwanted metal while directly supporting St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
Community members are welcome to drop off their scrap items in the northeast corner of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School parking lot beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.
Old electronic equipment, farm equipment, grills, bicycles, lawn furniture, nuts and bolts, tools and metal fencing are just a few examples of metal items that will be accepted at the drive. Light bulbs, alkaline batteries and airbag canisters are not accepted. For a full list of acceptable item donations, stop by St. Paul’s church office and pick up a flyer or go to http://www.stpaulswaverly.org/download/11795/ for a digital copy of the flyer.
If you have large items that you cannot bring to the drive, please call the church office at 319-352-3850. For more information about the Scrap Metal Drive or for questions regarding pickup or early drop off, contact the church office at 319-352-3850.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith.