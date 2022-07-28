Ditch your old metal items for free at the St. Paul’s Scrap Metal Drive Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event provides Waverly community members the opportunity to get rid of unwanted metal while directly supporting St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.

Community members are welcome to drop off their scrap items in the northeast corner of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School parking lot beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.