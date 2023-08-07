Ditch your old metal items for free at the Scrap Metal Drive Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the north St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot. This event provides Waverly community members the opportunity to get rid of unwanted metal while directly supporting the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
“The metal drive benefits the upkeep and maintenance of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, but it also takes a lot of materials out of the solid waste stream. It’s a great way to get rid of some of those metal items that have accumulated around your home,” said Deb Turnball, chair of the St. Paul’s School Scrap Metal Drive committee.
Farm equipment, grills, bicycles, lawn furniture, nuts and bolts, tools and metal fencing are just a few examples of metal items that will be accepted at the drive. Hot water heaters and computers will be accepted. We will not be accepting any appliances this year (refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, dryers, washers etc.) All engines must be drained of fuel and lubricants before being brought to the parking lot.
Community members are welcome to drop off their donations during the event at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School parking lot, 301 First St. NW Waverly. Volunteers will be available to help unload cars, trucks, or trailers.
Items may also be dropped off in a dumpster in the north parking lot during the week prior to the event. No residential or farm pick up will be available this year. All items must be brought to the church for recycling.
For more information about the Scrap Metal Drive contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 319-532-3850. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 First St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.