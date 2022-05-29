A dunange fire at the east side of GMT's building at 2112 E. Bremer Avenue in Waverly Sunday afternoon caused damage to the exterior of the building on the east side of town. No one was hurt.
Big plumes of dark smoke could be seen from a distance at the time of the fire.
VP of Business Development Jared Graening told Waverly Newspapers workers were on site when the fire broke out, but everyone was safely evacuated.
The fire happened around 3 p.m., he said, and the Waverly Fire Department was called to the scene.
Graening estimated it took about an hour and a half for the fire to be put out and for the building to be cleared.
He said production will resume at 6 p.m. Monday.
"The most important thing is that our employees are safe," he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.