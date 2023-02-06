According to the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, there are over 3.6 million American youth who use e-cigarettes. In Iowa, the youth survey reports almost one in four 11th grade students use e-cigarettes. My Life My Quit Iowa reminds parents and teens that e-cigarettes (sometimes called JUULs, vapes, electronic smoking devices) are harmful.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 99% of e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful substances. Nicotine has been shown to harm adolescent brain development, which continues until the age of 25, and is just as addictive as traditional cigarettes.