According to the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, there are over 3.6 million American youth who use e-cigarettes. In Iowa, the youth survey reports almost one in four 11th grade students use e-cigarettes. My Life My Quit Iowa reminds parents and teens that e-cigarettes (sometimes called JUULs, vapes, electronic smoking devices) are harmful.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 99% of e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful substances. Nicotine has been shown to harm adolescent brain development, which continues until the age of 25, and is just as addictive as traditional cigarettes.
Youth are not always aware of the dangers of e-cigarettes and can think it is a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes. “Parents need to talk to their kids about e-cigarettes and make it clear that they are not safe,” said Allison Martin, community health specialist at Waverly Health Center. “E-cigarettes come in ‘fun’ flavors and are highly available, leaving the impression they are safe for the user. They are not.”
Teens living in Bremer county can take advantage of the free My Life My Quit program that is dedicated to helping teens quit vaping and tobacco use. Teens can text “Start My Quit” to 36072, or visit mylifemyquit.com for real-time coaching. Through the program, teens work with a youth coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine addiction.
My Life My Quit provides teens with access to tailored resources for quitting, including:
- Free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens, help teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping, and find healthy ways to cope with stress
- Five coaching sessions via live text messaging (text “Start My Quit” to 36072) or by phone on a dedicated free number (855-891-9989) or online chat
- Dedicated teen website at mylifemyquit.com with online enrollment, live chat with a coach, information about vaping and tobacco use, and activities to support quitting and stress relief
- On-going text messages for encouragement throughout the quit process
- Certificate of program completion
Bremer County youth interested in helping educate their peers about the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes are invited to join a local chapter of Iowa Students for Tobacco Education and Prevention (ISTEP) or create a chapter of their own. Learn more about ISTEP at IowaSTEP.org