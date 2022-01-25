E. Majorie “Marge” Smith went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2022.
Born in Los Angeles on January 21, 1930, Marge is the daughter of Floyd “Pete” and Grace Reitz. Marge married her sweetheart Sylvester “Bill” Smith on June 18, 1950, in Waverly, Iowa. They moved to San Diego, California, in 1957 where she was a homemaker while raising three children. Marge worked 10 years as a secretary in the Poway Unified School District and later, was an owner in Child Health, Inc., providing health services to schools throughout the San Diego county.
Marge is survived by their children, Jacqueline (Tom) Wood, Larry (Kelly) Smith, Jeff (Denise) Smith, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Clem, and brother Jim Reitz. Burial service was January 24, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Escondido, California.