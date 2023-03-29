WAVERLY — The Wartburg softball team (8-9 overall) dropped the nonconference doubleheader to UW-LaCrosse (12-7) Tuesday in the home opener.
UWL won the opener 15-11 and was able to hold off a late rally by the Knights in the finale to win 13-11.
Game One
The Eagles used a three-run homer in the first to jump out to the early lead.
The Orange and Black gained the lead in the bottom of the frame before UWL used a five-run second inning to reclaim the lead for good.
At the plate, highlights for Wartburg included Sydney Fellows' two-run double in the fourth. She finished 2-5 with two runs and four RBIs.
Lauren Frerichs went 4-4 with a double, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. Reegan Deputy was 3-5 with three runs scored.
Game Two
A similar story played out to open the finale as UWL used a three-run homer to once again take an early lead.
Wartburg plated four in the bottom of the inning and added to its margin in the second on three home runs, which included back-to-back roundtrippers from Deputy and Sydney Illg.
An eight-run fourth inning made the score 13-9 in favor of the Eagles.
The Knights compiled a late rally, as Frerichs scored on Tarah Wehde’s single and Link scored on Alexis Larson’s double with no outs.
The next batter drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.
The next three batters struck out to end the rally.
Larson went 3-4 with two doubles, one triple, one run, and one RBI.
Link was 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs
The four home runs marked a season single-game high for Wartburg.