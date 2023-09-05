Earl Floyd Stafford, 65 of St. Cloud Florida, formerly of Waverly died at his home September 1, 2023 after battling cancer for 3 years. He was born July 14, 1958 in Waverly. There will be a celebration of life in Florida later this month, and a celebration of his life in the spring of 2024 in Waverly.
