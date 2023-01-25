An accident caused traffic to slow on Highway 218 Wednesday morning after a semi jackknifed, blocking the road, and another semi overturned in the southbound lane, according to reports from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

The accidents were caused by ice covering the road, due to freezing drizzle. The Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about cars going off road around 3 a.m., Sheriff Dan Pickett told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.