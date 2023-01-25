An accident caused traffic to slow on Highway 218 Wednesday morning after a semi jackknifed, blocking the road, and another semi overturned in the southbound lane, according to reports from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
The accidents were caused by ice covering the road, due to freezing drizzle. The Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about cars going off road around 3 a.m., Sheriff Dan Pickett told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
Law enforcement responded to a call from a lady who had slid into a ditch near Eagle Avenue, and found another vehicle in the ditch on the southbound side. Dale’s Service & Towing in Waverly was called to pull the vehicles out.
The Sheriff’s Office said that driving even 10 miles per hour on the slick roadways Wednesday morning was too fast.
The pile up included two semis and several cars, and backed up traffic for miles southbound between Janesville and Waverly until law enforcement was able to open one lane near Janesville at 6:10 a.m. Both northbound lanes opened again at 7:20 a.m.
“The biggest thing is if people would just check the conditions sometime instead of just driving 65 miles per hour, if they would just periodically check and see because sometimes with the black ice you don’t see the road’s icy,” Sheriff Dan Pickett told Waverly Newspapers. “Then people are still driving, as well as semis, they’re driving the speed limit, or whatever and just a little bit of a wrong movement and there’s 100% ice and you’re gonna be losing control. Don’t use cruise control, obviously, either. People just need to slow down in these conditions instead of trying to drive the speed limit. Waverly’s [police department was] out there trying to slow traffic, who knows if they weren’t out there how many more we would have had?”