There is nothing like a Thanksgiving feast which will be featured on the menu at the 506 Café curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Waverly Senior Center.
Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will support the programming of the Center. This is the Third month of our new schedule – the second Tuesday of the month instead of the first.
The November menu consists of chicken, mashed potato and gravy casserole, green beans with bacon & slivered almonds, orange jello salad, autumn dessert and chilled bottled water.
Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
“We are very excited to be offering this particular home-cooked menu, at a time of year when we celebrate everything to be thankful for,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “We hope diners will enjoy a little bit of early Thanksgiving while supporting the Senior Center.”
The remaining date for 2021 506 Café lunches is Dec. 14.