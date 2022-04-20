The Bremer County Fair Board has awarded the earthwork for the new site to the low bidder and will be able to secure a line of credit from most Bremer County banks, facilities co-manager Roy Petersen told Waverly Newspapers Monday.
He added that meanwhile, donations are coming in.
Petersen said the earthwork bids were “all significantly under our estimate,” by about half a million dollars, when the board voted two weeks ago.
Last week, the fair board acknowledged in a letter of intent that it will be able to secure a line of credit from most of the Bremer County banks, Petersen said.
Petersen, who also chairs the fair’s fundraising arm, said that the board is in “pretty good shape” financially, but may end up having to use a line of credit for a small part of the project.
“Otherwise, I believe we can cashflow it,” he said.
Donations are still being sought for the new fairgrounds.
“We are still millions behind,” Petersen said. “But we are doing phases. It’s coming together very quickly.”
Last Friday, Bremer County Farm Bureau donated $100,000 designated for the 4-H building.
“There’s a very good chance we will have everything in place to be out at the new site (in) 2024,” Petersen said.
The Fair Board has a lease, at the current fairgrounds on Fourth Street Southwest, for this summer and plans to ask Waverly City Council for an extension for summer 2023, Petersen said.
“It’ll be a scaled down fair for the first few years when it comes to facilities,” Petersen said. “Because it takes money.”
NEXT PHASE
After moving the dirt, the next part of “phase one” — phase one a — will be infrastructure, so electric, water and sewer et cetera, Petersen said.
“If everything goes as planned that’ll be on the heels of our earthwork. I’d say a month, month and a half, we will be sending out bid packages,” Petersen said.
“Our plan is to have earthwork and infrastructure done this year,” Petersen said.
SCHEDULE
The fair board has designs and partners in play for the new 4-H static judging building and first livestock building that are needed to get a fair running, Petersen said. Five livestock buildings are planned.
“Because of sheer cost of this project, we can only build one livestock building,” he said, to start. “We have approximately five livestock buildings to build, but have to build one to get a fair out there. Have to build a 4-H building (static judging) to get fair out there.
Petersen expects to ask for one more year from the city at the current fairgrounds. The current lease is through this summer.
“I would think that we’re showing good faith by getting the dirt moved, the infrastructure,” he said. “We definitely will have a plan, for a build of these two buildings.”
He said the board already has a partner for a build of a stage.
“It’ll be a scaled down fair for the first few years when it comes to facilities. Because it takes large amounts of money,” Petersen said.
“There’s a lot of work being done in the background and a lot of the benefits will be coming to fruition,” Petersen said.
SUPPORT NEEDED
The Fair Board needs the community’s financial support on this project overall, Petersen said, while noting grant requests have been “pretty successful,” thanks to assistance from Bremer County Extension.
“I’m really hopeful that every building out there will have a partner,” he said. “To put your name on a building, it takes $250,000,” referencing the minimum price to sponsor a livestock show barn, on a flyer from the Bremer County Fair Association.
Presentations have been occurring weekly to groups in the community, said Petersen, as chair of the fundraising committee and project manager for the first phase.
“If somebody would like one to two reps from the fundraising group to meet with them, please contact me,” Petersen said. He prefers a text message, at 319-961-2535. Or reach out to any fundraising committee member at bremercountyfair.com.
To donate, visit the “New Site Updates” tab.
“I can’t express enough that it will still take a massive county effort to pull this off financially,” Petersen said.