The Waverly Chapter #353 Order of the Eastern Star has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to four area students: Kamryn Umthum, daughter of Mindy and Bron Umthum of Waverly; Jennah Carpenter, daughter of Rebecca and Gareld Carpenter of Clarksville; Emma Schwartz, daughter of Missy Arenholz of Shell Rock; and Morgan Schut, daughter of Emily and Rod Schut of Waverly.
Eastern Star is an organization for men and women who are related to members of the Masonic Lodge.
These graduates were selected as well-rounded students who are active in community service and extracurricular activities.