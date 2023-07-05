The Waverly Chapter #353 Order of the Eastern Star has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to four area students: Keegan Eastman, son of Dale and Kim Eastman of Janesville, Chloe Hagerty, daughter of Jenny Hagarty of Waverly, Bryce Jensenius, son of Chris and Tammy Jensenius of Janesville, and Lauren Munson, daughter of Kurtis and Claire Munson of Shell Rock.
Eastern Star is an organization for men and women who are related to members of the Masonic Lodge.
These graduates were selected as well-rounded students who are active in community service and extracurricular activities.