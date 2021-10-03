JANESVILLE – Last week, junior Keegan Eastman was unexpectedly thrown behind center in the Janesville's battle with Turkey Valley for 8-man, District 3 supremacy.
The son of head coach Dale Eastman came in on Janesville’s second offensive possession after senior starter Leo Dodd left with an ankle injury and then threw for 120 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions during Turkey Valley’s 28-22.
A week later, Keegan Eastman had the bulk of the first-team reps with Dodd on crutches with an air cast on his right ankle during Friday’s homecoming tilt with Riceville.
The preparation time showed.
The junior threw for 323 yards with four touchdowns and a 191.5 passer rating and was supported by rushing scores by Jared Hoodjer and Dawson Dix and Jared Appleby taking a punt to the house in Janesville’s 50-8 drubbing of Riceville.
Dale Eastman said his squad played a good game, but he was worried how his team would react to the loss a week prior combined with homecoming festivities.
“Everything could go against you coming into a big game,” the coach said. “I was really happy with how the boys responded, plus we were down Leo. We threw (Keegan) in there, his first career start. I couldn’t be more proud of him, not just as 'coach,' but as 'Dad.' I thought he played an excellent football game. Really handled the huddle well, led the offense. He made a lot of good plays.”
Keegan Eastman felt his first start went well.
“Everything was rolling, just the way we like it,” he said. “We had a good week of practice. Obviously, we had to change some things with Dodd getting hurt. It’s all good to get in there, and my guys picking me up.”
Both father/coach and son/quarterback said having a full week to prepare was a major difference in the outcome.
“Having Leo go down was definitely rough,” Keegan said, “but having the practice all week and the guys helping me with everything, teaching me the new things, and having Coach Pat Meyer was a big help every week, every game.”
The coach said the preparation was huge for the quarterback.
“He was able to prep all week for it,” Dale said, “whereas last week, he got thrown into the fire. I know you’re probably going to print this, but we were the better team last week. Had Keegan had the opportunity to prep all week last week, I still like our chances last week.
“We lose by six points to a really good Turkey Valley team, but Keegan had zero prep last week coming in. You can just tell after that first series, Keegan calmed down. We ran the ball a lot that first series. We got held out of the end zone… We were able to open up the game a little bit, throw the ball, and Keegan did a really good job.”
The first quarter went scoreless, as Janesville (5-1 overall, 4-1 District 3) was stopped inside the 5-yard line on fourth down, and Riceville (2-4, 1-4) punted near midfield. The black-and-gold Wildcats then amassed a drive that straddled the quarter break going 64 yards over 10 plays.
On the third play of the second quarter, Hoodjer appeared to score on an 8-yard run, but a holding call on Janesville pushed the ball back to the Riceville 21. No problem, because Keegan Eastman connected with Appleby on the ensuing snap to open the scoring with 10 minutes, 47 seconds left in the half for the 6-0 lead.
Riceville went three and out losing 7 yards (mostly on a holding penalty on second and 7 from their own 34) and had to put. The ball from Lawson Losee’s foot rolled past Appleby to the Janesville 6 before he picked it up. He then weaved through the red-and-black Wildcat coverage team for 74 yards with 9:33 prior to intermission to put Janesville up, 12-0.
On Riceville’s next possession, they were forced to punt from their own 29, but on the return, the head linesman was about to throw a flag for a block in the back. However, his whistle bleated briefly before he threw his flag. In the confusion, the referee informed everyone on the field that the call was inadvertent whistle, and Dale Eastman decided to have Riceville rekick.
On the replayed fourth down, Losee was roughed, giving Riceville a new set of downs at the Janesville 36. However, three plays later, Wiley Sherburne picked off a Theo Klaes pass in the end zone for a touchback.
Keegan Eastman then went surgical on Riceville. He found Hoodjer for 33 yards on the first play and Sherburne for 31 to the Riceville 1 on the second. After a false start pushed the ball back to the 6, Eastman connected again with Sherburne for the touchdown with 5:43 to go in the second to cap the 3-play, 65-yard drive that went just 1:21.
Riceville got the ball first after halftime and struck quickly. They needed just 26 seconds to go 56 yards on three plays. Klaes got the 53-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Beran to put Riceville on the board, 18-8.
However, Janesville showed its quick-strike capability. Starting on the 38, Hoodjer gained 5 on second down, and then Keegan Eastman connected with Hoodjer on a 36-yard catch-and-run for the score with 10:31 left in the third period. Hoodjer then converted for 2 to put Janesville up, 26-8.
After an interception, Janesville scored again after two plays, capped by a 54-yard pass from Keegan Eastman to Appleby in the flat with 7:45 left in the penultimate quarter. Another pass from Keegan Eastman to Peyton Trees for the deuce make the score 34-8.
Riceville went three and out on its next turn, and then on a second and 20 from the Riceville 37, Hoodjer threw a halfback-option pass to Sherburne that wound up at the Riceville 1. Hoodjer finished it off with the dive with 3:00 left in the quarter. A pass from Keegan Eastman to Dix for the conversion made the score 42-8, which was eventually the tally to start the fourth.
At the start of the final frame, Janesville’s offense was guilty of back-to-back penalties, first for a personal foul following an 11-yard reception and then for an offensive pass interference. However, it didn’t matter, because Dix rumbled 48 yards for the touchdown with 11:37 to go. A pass from Keegan Eastman to Hoodjer for two points capped the scoring.
On the receiving end of Keegan Eastman’s passes, Sherburne hauled in six passes for 149 yards and two scores, while Appleby had five for 110 yards and two trips to the end zone. Hoodjer caught four passes for 85 yards and carried 22 times for 110 yards with a TD. Dix added four totes for 76 yards and a score.
Appleby also had a total of three punt returns for 78 yards with the long of 74 before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury on his third punt return.
Defensively, Conner Clubine led the way with 7.5 tackles, five solo, with a sack and 2.5 for loss. Cooper Bloes added 1.5 sacks, including one solo takedown of Losee. Hoodjer made 6.5 stops, four solo, while Sherburne and Keegan Eastman had six each. Peyton Trees also had two interceptions.
Janesville has another homecoming date next week, heading up to Clarksville (1-5, 1-3).
Dale Eastman said the Wildcats are going to prepare for the Indians just like any other of their Iowa Star Conference rivals in District 3.
“You can’t overlook anybody,” he said. “Got to continue to develop Keegan and make him a better quarterback. Our offensive line needs to continue to work, and our wide receivers need to be on the same page as Keegan.
“We like to play rivalry football games. We’re looking forward to it.”
With two games left before the smallest schools start their postseason, Dale Eastman thinks his squad in a good spot but needs to shake off the injury bug.
“We’re playing well,” he said. “We’re a little beat up. Appleby went down, and I don’t know how bad that (leg injury) is. Dodd, we don’t know what his MRI results are yet. We’re a little beat up right now after six football games, you’d have to expect that in high-school football. It’s all about staying healthy and see how we can go here in a couple weeks.”
JANESVILLE 50, RICEVILLE 8
Riceville……0 0 8 0 — 8
Janesville….0 18 24 8 — 50
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
J: Jaden Appleby 21-yard pass from Keegan Eastman (run fail) 10:47
J: J. Appleby 74-yard punt return (pass fail) 9:35
J: Wiley Sherburne 31-yard pass from Eastman (run fail) 5:43
Third quarter
R: Andrew Beran 53-yard pass from Theo Klaes (Lawson Losee pass from Klaes) 11:34
J: Jared Hoodjer 36-yard pass from Eastman (Hoodjer run) 10:31
J: J. Appleby 54-yard pass from Eastman (Peyton Trees pass from Eastman) 7:45
J: Hoodjer 1-yard run (Dawson Dix pass from Eastman) 3:00
Fourth quarter
J: Dix 48-yard run (Hoodjer pass from Eastman) 11:37
Individual stats (Janesville only)
Passing: Eastman 15-22-0 323 yards 4 TDs, Hoodjer 1-1-0 36 yards
Rushing: Hoodjer 22-110 1 TD, Dix 4-76 1 TD, Dane Appleby 1-4, J. Appleby 1-1
Receiving: Sherburne 6-149 2 TDs, J. Appleby 5-110 2 TDs, Hoodjer 4-85, Trees 1-15