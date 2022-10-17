Duane Eastman and Phyllis (Robinson) were married Oct. 21, 1972 at Janesville Methodist Church.
Join us in celebrating 50 years at the Janesville Riviera-Roose, 307 Maple, Janesville on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Duane Eastman and Phyllis (Robinson) were married Oct. 21, 1972 at Janesville Methodist Church.
Join us in celebrating 50 years at the Janesville Riviera-Roose, 307 Maple, Janesville on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hosted by their four sons and wives, Dale, Kim, Phillip, Theresa, Denton, Sarah, Patrick and Karen, along with their nine grandchildren, Kennedy, Keegan, Jason, Brady, Paige, Grayson, Claire, Everly and Grant Eastman.
