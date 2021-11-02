Wartburg College alumna Kaitlynn Eaton will be the featured performer at Wartburg College’s Bach Lunch organ series Friday, Nov. 12.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organist in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year will feature Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.
A 2015 Wartburg graduate, Eaton studied church music and was a student of Karen Black. She went on to earn a Master of Music in church music from the University of Oklahoma and was a recipient of the prestigious E. Power Biggs Fellowship in 2015.
Eaton has performed in churches across the Southwest, including in Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arizona. She is director of one of the largest Catholic music programs in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, directing a 55-member mixed-voice choir, string quartets, brass quartets and a popular concert series.
The program will feature pieces by Johannes Brahms, Eugene Gigout, J.S. Bach, Louis Vierne and Dan Locklair.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or 319-352-8300. The series will continue Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8.