SUMNER — Regroup and move forward.
Denver placed fourth at the North Iowa Cedar League wrestling meet, scoring 132.5 points Saturday behind the top-3 finishers.
“I thought it was good, I thought we improved a bit,” head coach Nate Skaar said. “We got fourth, which is not really what we wanted to do. But we placed ahead of some teams we lost to this year, reversed some outcomes of some prior matches for some guys.
“Our mantra is to get better every day, and I think we’re doing that. Today was a bit of a benchmark for them.”
Joe Ebaugh (33-6) was runner-up at 132 pounds; he went 2-1 and lost by pin in the championship against Union Community’s Caleb Olson.
He pinned Jesup’s Dawson Bell in the quarterfinal and AGWSR’S Kaden Abbas in the semifinal, and Ebaugh led 5-1 in the third period before an Olson reversal led to the pin.
“Joe Ebaugh had a great tournament,” Skaar said. “He had that match locked up in the finals, which he got beat by (Olson) pretty bad (previously).
“One mistake cost him the match, which happens. But up until that point he wrestled a flawless tournament. I’m proud of him.”
Both Beau (170) and Rhett Bonnette (113) earned bronze medals; Beau (21-16) went 4-1 with two pins and a pair of decisions while Rhett garnered two pins and a 4-2 overtime decision that placed him in the third-place match.
Rhett (29-6) pinned East Marshall’s Wyatt Benson twice — in the quarterfinal and the third-place match. Beau moved into the semifinal with a 5-3 decision against Hudson’s Gavin Richter and bested Richter, 8-4, in the medal match.
“I thought Beau Bonnette had a great tournament,” Skaar said.
Cooper South (195) also earned a bronze medal by going 3-1. Like his teammates, South bested a previous opponent to claim his medal. South earned a technical fall against Wapsie Valley’s Keegon Brown in the quarterfinal and came back to pin him in the third-place bout.
South picked up a 7-5 win and a pin in between.
Gianni Gleason went 3-2 at 145 while Ethan Krabbenhoft went 3-3 at 160 and Gavin McLaughlin went 2-2 at 138.
“We don’t change much,” Skaar said of the postseason approach. “Just get back to basics and battle in the room. Push each other, work on our competitiveness and work on our wrestling IQ. Everybody out here made some mistakes. You have to eliminate those, so that’s what we’re going to work on.”