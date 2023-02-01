Eighty-six students were named to the Fall 2022 (August to December) Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the Fall 2022 semester. Part-time students are not included in this list.

The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.