I have been retired from parish ministry for about 30 years. I imagine that some retired pastors are glad they no longer have to think about the challenges of leading a congregation. My ‘faith journey’ during my retirement has renewed my focus on parish ministry. While I no longer have the physical energy for leading a congregation, I do have “day dreams” about some things I would encourage if I were leading a congregation. One theme that keep reoccurring is the weekly worship service. For many people this is the most significant contact that they have with their church community.
I have come to believe that the traditional liturgical worship liturgy which has been the structure of the worship service for hundreds of years needs revision. While worship of a higher being may have some value for the individual, God does not need our worship. God wants our obedience and service. Even at its best, the traditional worship service offers more personal comfort and maintenance of the status quo, than providing the spiritual empowerment to “be the people of God in this world.” While what follows is not a complete structure for a congregational gathering, I do suggest some changes that I would find helpful and which may be of interest to others.
I am still searching for a name to replace ‘Worship Service.’ “Sharing [personal and spiritual] and Sending” is one suggestion. Sharing will build unity and sending will provide motivation to be the people of God in society. Various forms of confession are already in use. We fail to act when we see injustice or human need, and it is important that we acknowledge this. Congregational singing is a powerful experience. For this to happen, the congregation needs to know the hymns. If a hymn is new to the congregation it should be sung every Sunday for a month or two so it is familiar and all can participate [not everyone is a music major].
I would not include any of the historical creeds. Their language and images are products of their age, and believing doctrine is less compelling for action than “following Jesus.” We need the change of heart which leads to loving others and seeking justice for all. My experienced is that the risk of new actions of faith are rich enhancers of our personal growth. In place of the creed I would suggest this hymn which was important to me in my youth and still is today. [Sing twice]
Living for Jesus a life that is true
Striving to please Him in all that we do,
Yielding allegiance glad hearted and free,
This is the pathway of blessing for me.
O Jesus, Lord and Saviour, I give myself to you,
For You in Your atonement did give Yourself for me,
I own no other Master, My heart shall be your throne
My life I give, henceforth to live, O Christ for you alone.
There would be readings from the ancient writings of our Bible These would be introduced as “Stories about what our spiritual ancestors believed about God, not the Word of God [It is important that these are read in a manner which makes the message live]. There would be a dialog built on some passage of scripture. The pastor would share an introduction, encourage participation by the members of the congregation, and the pastor could share a summary.
To reflect the intimate connection which was the intent of the sacrament of holy communion I would try a time of contemplation where we empty our minds so that we can be filled with the energy of the spirit. The congregation could sing this prayerful song, perhaps as many as six times and then have a time of ‘waiting for the spirit’ as the organ continues to play the melody softly.
Come into my heart, come into my heart, Come into my heart, Lord Jesus.
Come in today, come in to stay, Come into my heart, Lord Jesus.
The service would continue with prayer [Invite participants to share personal requests] and the Lord’s Prayer. The final blessing would send members into the world, challenging them to share concern and support to people and for causes new to them [The experience will change and renew the doer].
I would invite the congregation to use this approach for a month or two and then to decide if they want to continue. If the congregation does not decide to try this approach or decides not to continue after trial, I would try to find a way and a time to do so for those that would be interested.
This is the ‘dream’ of a retired pastor. Perhaps something similar might actually happen.