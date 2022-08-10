It is easy to think that Christianity and Church are just two terms describing the same thing. But they are not! Christianity is a belief about a way of life. Church is an institution with the stated purpose of celebrating and promoting Christianity but it has many other facets: social, business, structure etc.

As I have expressed in previous writings, I am concerned about the future of the Church. I am most familiar with the traditional, doctrinal churches. Many of the parishes which dotted the rural landscapes for immigrant families and the large families necessary for farm labor also supplied members for city congregations. As mechanization reduced the need for workers, many rural parishes are now gone and the congregations they nurtured with their offspring are dwindling or closed. Remaining parishes must ask themselves these questions: ‘Have we been sustainers of a culture or advocated for Christianity?’ “Is the way we are portraying Christianity relevant to 21st century citizens or are people just no longer interested in following Jesus and his teachings?”