It is easy to think that Christianity and Church are just two terms describing the same thing. But they are not! Christianity is a belief about a way of life. Church is an institution with the stated purpose of celebrating and promoting Christianity but it has many other facets: social, business, structure etc.
As I have expressed in previous writings, I am concerned about the future of the Church. I am most familiar with the traditional, doctrinal churches. Many of the parishes which dotted the rural landscapes for immigrant families and the large families necessary for farm labor also supplied members for city congregations. As mechanization reduced the need for workers, many rural parishes are now gone and the congregations they nurtured with their offspring are dwindling or closed. Remaining parishes must ask themselves these questions: ‘Have we been sustainers of a culture or advocated for Christianity?’ “Is the way we are portraying Christianity relevant to 21st century citizens or are people just no longer interested in following Jesus and his teachings?”
Readers who have been following my faith journey will be familiar with what follows. While most doctrines of the traditional, liturgical churches may have been helpful in past centuries, spiritual realities are impossible for humans to understand or explain and we should quit trying to ‘define’ them. In addition, any attempt to explain is limited to human concepts and knowledge at the time of their use and we no longer think in terms used a thousand years ago. The Church needs a serious reformation!
We must emphasize again that we have no written records from the time of Jesus’ life that detail his activities—only the fact that he lived and that he was crucified by the Romans. The three Gospels that tell us about Jesus were written forty or more years after Jesus lived. The three synoptic gospels are an interpretation of Jesus’ life and activities by the followers of Jesus who were devastated by his death and were guilt ridden because they deserted him after his arrest. Relying on their Jewish faith, they found comfort in the Hebrew Scriptures’ prophecy about a promised ‘messianic king’ who would lead Israel to greatness in the future. Matthew lists the prophecies, makes rather questionable interpretations to predict a ‘spiritual messiah’ who would be divine and whose death would be a sacrifice for all of humanity’s sin. The gospels are compositions of the life of Jesus in a story which conveys how they found peace after the tragic death of Jesus. The emphasis was on forgiveness of sins through faith in Jesus. This has been the dominant teaching of the church and in past ages was a powerful instrument of control by religious authorities. The Church has proclaimed this message through the ages and neglected Jesus’ teachings and his life of loving others, especially those neglected by society.
There is also biblical testimony about another group of Jesus’ followers. They didn’t express their faith by writing a story about Jesus’ life. The book of Acts tells us that these followers of Jesus were inspired by his mission statement: “To bring the qualities of the Kingdom of God to earth” and who actually committed themselves to live it. Empowered by Jesus’ actions, words and spirit, they left their occupations and became a community of believers who sold what they had and gave the money to a common treasury from which each received according to their need, and to serve others. These early followers were called “People of the Way!”
People of the Way caught the vision of Jesus and surrendered to it. However, there was a flaw. They expected Jesus to return to earth during their lifetime and when this didn’t happen, they ended in poverty. Thus, later Christians were admonished to send gifts to their poor fellow Christians in Jerusalem.
The actions of this earlier group of followers of Jesus had a ‘theology’ that I believe speaks to the many people who are seeking meaning for their lives in our time. Yes, we need to plan our lives to that we continue to have the resources necessary to live, but the life of outgoing love for the natural world’s future and the honest, helpful care for others will give new meaning for life to those showing the love and those receiving love. This is the vision I have for the Church if it wants to be part of a Christianity that will be vital for our time. Weekly gatherings for instruction and sharing, time for quiet reflection and emptying ourselves of that which distracts us from Jesus’ mission so that we can be filled with the spiritual energy to be agents of loving service to others and the natural world, repetitive songs of invitation and dedication and perhaps some planning for action, could be part of the gathering experience. A social time could follow to create mutual support for ministry.
Edgar Zelle is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Waverly.