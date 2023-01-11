The words “Christianity,” “Christian,” and “Church,” are very familiar and we use them frequently. We use the words without explanation because everyone knows what they mean. Are you sure? All three of these terms have accumulated so many facets of meaning that they no longer accurately convey the mission of Jesus “to bring the Kingdom of God to the earth.”
I write this article with the goal of prodding your thinking about the essence of Christianity and Christian Community. I write from the background of being nurtured by a family where Christian values were lived, and nurtured by the church. I attended a church school for eight years and knew the biblical stories well. I was instructed in the doctrines of the church and being a follower of Jesus was important to me. I went on to become a pastor and served congregations for 35 years. From this background I want to reflect on two words that are more descriptive of the ways I have experienced “Church and Christian”: DOCTRINE and DISCIPLESHIP.
Growing up in the Lutheran heritage means that I belong to the branch of Christianity in which doctrine is emphasized. Doctrine was considered so important that disagreement on doctrine led to divisions and even decades of conflict that determined the political destiny of Europe. Doctrine attempts to explain and codify movements like Christianity. This can be a problem when trying to explain what one believes about God, heaven, life after death, etc. about which there is no supporting evidence. This did not stop people from developing doctrine which is still the official doctrine of the church more than fifteen hundred years later.
The most familiar statement of belief is the Apostles’ Creed. It affirms many doctrines: God as creator of heaven and earth and Jesus as God’s son born as a human by Mary, who conceived Jesus by the power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus was killed, buried, rose from death after three days, ascended to heaven and will return to judge the living and dead. It goes on to affirm forgiveness of sin, resurrection of the body and life everlasting. The Apostles’ Creed is recited at many worship services every Sunday. I grew up believing this doctrine and in many ways it molded my life. My theological education emphasized doctrine and I taught it for many years. However, I was not a robot and in my faith journey I began to question some of the doctrine especially the divine/human nature of Jesus [true God and true human]. I shared this with my congregation. My faith experiences during retirement have led me to believe that Doctrine is not an effective way to describe or promote Christianity. Believing some doctrine requires no sacrifice, requires no life change and promises life without end. What a deal! However, faith and belief are very personal experiences and growth is a lifelong process. The doctrines of the church have become like anchors—they perpetuate the status quo. I no longer experience them as generating faith and new life.
I now turn to what I believe is a better word to describe Christianity: DISCIPLESHIP. Discipleship means following some idea or person, in this case, Jesus. This involves change: leaving some things, leaving our comfort zone to experience new things and in the process experiencing life more fully. Discipleship is a faith journey in which we follow Jesus whose spirit continues to lead us as we surrender ourselves to his presence.
My discipleship began when I was a child and grew in my youth. I was serious about following Jesus and it first centered on my moral life: respect for elders and playmates, respectful language, no cheating or lying and such things. As I got older I was instructed in the doctrines of the church and following Jesus expanded to ‘believing’ certain things about Jesus and God, especially how Jesus’ death on the cross made possible the forgiveness of my sin. I was taught about eternal life after death, but I really hadn’t lived long enough to appreciate the value of my current life. Life was just a present reality.
In my ministry, I took sermon preparation seriously. I did not limit my text to the three year cycle so popular today, so I seldom preached on a text twice, except for church holidays. My study of these texts certainly expanded my view of discipleship. My experiences in Waterloo during the time of turmoil as the African American citizens demanded justice, and my dialogue with them was life and faith changing. Following Jesus took on a new meaning. Discipleship was life changing. In hindsight, this was probably a large part of my motivation for serious theological study after my retirement. Learning to read the Bible as human faith stories rather the Word of God certainly enhanced my understanding of Discipleship. My one regret is that I didn’t have my current understanding earlier in life. A congregation focused on training for discipleship rather than repeating ancient doctrine in worship, can help people in being followers of Jesus, his life of radical love and his call for justice for all. Such discipleship will define Christianity and Church as the change agents they were called to be.
Edgar Zelle is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Waverly.