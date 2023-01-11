The words “Christianity,” “Christian,” and “Church,” are very familiar and we use them frequently. We use the words without explanation because everyone knows what they mean. Are you sure? All three of these terms have accumulated so many facets of meaning that they no longer accurately convey the mission of Jesus “to bring the Kingdom of God to the earth.”

I write this article with the goal of prodding your thinking about the essence of Christianity and Christian Community. I write from the background of being nurtured by a family where Christian values were lived, and nurtured by the church. I attended a church school for eight years and knew the biblical stories well. I was instructed in the doctrines of the church and being a follower of Jesus was important to me. I went on to become a pastor and served congregations for 35 years. From this background I want to reflect on two words that are more descriptive of the ways I have experienced “Church and Christian”: DOCTRINE and DISCIPLESHIP.