Christianity as practiced for centuries and still dominate today is based on a literal reading of the synoptic gospel [Mark, Matthew and Luke]. Many scholars of theology have been saying that the gospels are not historical documents but rather faith stories—attempts to describe what the writers were led to believe about Jesus—and thus contain exaggerations to express deep emotions and interpretations unique to their understanding of their life with Jesus. What follows is my personal journey formed by information learned from readings and studies.

The original disciples of Jesus and members of the Jesus movement, including the writers of the synoptic gospels written some decades after Jesus’ death, were very familiar with the Jewish Scriptures—our Old Testament—and its theology of sin and sacrifices to atone for sin. The cruel death of the good man, Jesus, for whom they left everything to follow and yet deserted him in his time of greatest need, left them crushed by the terribleness of abandoning Jesus after he was arrested and hung on a cross to die in horrible pain and public ridicule.