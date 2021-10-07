I wonder what it was like when our human ancestors evolved as the creative process filled the earth with living matter and beings! I am sure that in very early stages of human development there was the struggle for survival and the gathering into small groups for safety. As time passed, humans had the ability to form communities which became more complex in organization.
But there were a lot of things beyond their comprehension. One of the most frightening was the violent weather. The wind, and especially the lightning and thunder seemed to threaten their existence. Unable to comprehend what caused it, they assumed there were spirit beings in the heavens that were in charge of what happens on earth, and that the thunder and lightning were signs of their displeasure. These spirits must be appeased with an offering of some kind. When offerings of grains or animals didn’t seem to solve the problem they turned to something more precious, their own children: precious human sacrifices to atone for their human misdeeds. Though repulsive to the modern mind, the practice of human sacrifice is part of human history. Why do I mention this? Well, the basic doctrine of Christianity is based on a human sacrifice for sin – a repulsive thought for civilized societies.
In addition, since the Gospels were originally written in Greek, we know that the authors were familiar with the Greek culture. In Greek mythology, the 12 chief gods lived on Mt. Olympus. The Greeks believed that these gods were observing them and that the gods had favorites among the various clans of people. One way the gods got involved in behalf of their favored clan was by impregnating a Greek woman whose son would be a super human and a great warrior. These divine/human heroes of Greek mythology provided the image to define Jesus in the gospels. Because the Jewish scriptures made a connection between sexual relationships and sin, and because the image the gospel writers used in comparing Jesus to the Passover lamb which was to be perfect, the writers of the gospel used the image of the virgin birth – Jesus conceived with no human sexual act – to describe Jesus.
Human sacrifice to atone for sin by a divine/human individual, Jesus, who is sacrificed for the sins of all human beings: these are the images used to describe the significance of Jesus by the writers of the Gospel. We don’t know if the authors were writing what a contemporary of Jesus could have seen and heard or whether they were creating a narrative to explain the Love they experienced as they watched Jesus reach out to the outcasts of society and speak boldly about the injustices of the political and religious leaders. If they were trying to express what they experienced in Jesus, their faith story would rely on the familiar images from their culture and religion to express what they believed about Jesus.
Whatever the writers’ intent, their story has been passed down through the centuries and millions of people have ‘believed the gospel.’ Millions of Christians over the centuries have accepted the message as true, and if they did question it they soon experienced the discipline of church leaders.
A lot has changed in the last several centuries. The general population has an understanding of nature and the physical world and does not need a God or spiritual beings to explain the thunder and lightning. The stable agrarian population which nourished the church for centuries has been replaced by a mobile society and a specialized work force. The church is no longer the cultural center of society. Many of the children Christian families faithfully teach no longer necessarily continue in the congregation.
As a result the traditional, confessional churches have experienced large declines in membership and many remaining members are elders. Some congregations have closed and others are struggling with small numbers. Many of these congregations are trying to be more in tune with modern society by emphasizing their welcoming of women in leadership, by inviting people of color and people of all sexual orientations, but remain unbending to rethink their confessional language...
Worship services continue to emphasize substitutional atonement liturgy and sacramental participation. For those who appreciate such services, fine. They can continue. But people also vote with their feet and walk away. I have no problem with church doctrine. It has served the church for centuries and it was meaningful to me for many years, but the images it uses have become a barrier for many and the focus on this one aspect of Christianity has neglected what the Gospels state as Jesus’ personal goal, “To bring the vision of life in heaven to earth.”
Jesus called people to follow him. I believe that what one does with his/her life is more significant than what one believes. We are called to follow Jesus’ life of love. Worship services should become ‘charging station’ where followers of Jesus gather to be challenged by the faith stories of scripture, have time for contemplation and sharing of their faith journey, and are inspired by singing with energy familiar songs of invitation and commitment. (I am still moved by the powerful singing of such songs during my participation in youth activities as those songs continue to live in my memory). Are traditional, creedal churches ready to welcome those who are no longer motivated by the traditional doctrinal images, or will they “hold the course” and continue their decline?