We learn from a study of civilization that primitive humans believed that unexplainable happenings in the world were caused by angry gods. Humans often believed they could appease the anger with ritual and various sacrificial offerings. While belief in the existence of an ultimate, all powerful divine entity may have declined in recent years, most of the world’s population seems to agree such a God exists.
My intent as I begin this article is to share some of my thoughts about “the idea of God.” I have no evidence or proof for whether or not such a God exists. I was nurtured in a Christian culture, taught that such a God exists and led to believe I could be in a loving relationship with such a God. I was taught that knowledge of this God is revealed in the Bible which is “The Word of God.”
While the Bible is a rich source of spiritual history, it was not written by God nor ‘dictated’ by God, and while set in a historical context, it is not factually true. The Bible is largely the “Faith Stories” of various individuals’ experiences of God, written as an interaction between God and the Chosen People, Israel. [God did not speak the Ten Commandments nor write them on tablets of stone with his finger nor did Noah build an ark and save two of every species of animals.] These faith stories became the glue which held together a tribal people and inspired them to become a kingdom.
The New Testament of our Bible continues the concept of using “Faith Stories” to record how individuals who were nurtured by the Jewish Scriptures formed their beliefs about the historical person, Jesus of Nazareth. Having deserted Jesus in his arrest and crucifixion, guilt likely drove them to search for answers in the Old Testament writing. The Gospel of Matthew lists various scriptural prophecies about a coming Messiah who would be a descendant of David and restore the Kingdom to greatness. Making a lot of ‘strained’ interpretations of some of these and making the Messiah a ‘spiritual’ rescuer rather than a political ruler, he forms the outline for his Faith Story—our Gospel of Matthew. Jesus becomes a human sacrifice for humanity’s sin—a virgin birth to be a sinless sacrifice, descendent of David born in Bethlehem, and all the events in Matthew’s Christmas story, climaxed with miracle healings and events and then Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. It is interesting to me that contemporary Jewish leaders found these interpretations illegitimate, rejected Christianity, and acknowledged Jesus as a Prophet.
It is interesting to me that even though Matthew lets the Old Testament prophecies determine the heart of his understanding of the purpose of Jesus’ life, Matthew records Jesus’ stated mission on earth as “To bring the divine way of being, LOVE, as the model for life on earth. For me, that gives credibility that Jesus actually proclaimed such a mission. The Gospels report that Jesus reached out to help those on the margins of society and those rejected by society. He also called out the injustice of the economic system that was built on the back of the poor who were often victimized. It was Jesus’ actions and teaching that challenged and offended the wealthy and the ruling class and which led to his arrest and crucifixion.
The divinity of Jesus and the concept that his death was to ‘pay the price of our sin’ is at the very heart of Christianity. It is the “Good News” that sets people free from sin but does not necessarily transform them. The result was that Christianity maintained the status quo more often than it motivated people to love one another. The concept: Jesus was both fully human and fully God has been a stumbling block for most of my ministry. It may have been rationally believable in earlier times, but is inconceivable to me, and I am sure to many others, in our 21st century.
I believe Jesus was fully human. He was likely born in Nazareth [likely from the lower class according to some of the jeers mentioned in the Gospels] with the same ‘spark of divinity’ that is found in each human. He yielded to its guidance and changed the world. This is the Jesus who says to you and me, “Follow me!”
Edgar Zelle is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Waverly.