In the midst of what has become a celebratory season of gift giving, many people will hear or recall what is known as the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth. The story is a composite of sections from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke. If we ignore the context of the Gospel writings we may assume that this Christmas story details what actually happened.
However, this is a story which was written to express and stimulate faith experiences. As such, it uses imaginative, exaggerated language to trigger emotional responses in the reader just as fictional novels do today.
The exaggerations are so bold that they practically scream — this didn’t really happen: angels announcing pregnancy and singing to shepherds to announce Jesus’ birth, a hundred mile journey on foot or riding a donkey by a 9-month pregnant woman, a flight to Egypt to escape death of children up to 2 years of age (why had they not gone home?) a star that leads wise men to the child Jesus still in Bethlehem. We need some background for the writing of these passages.
Jesus was a Jew whose identity was formed by the message of the Jewish scriptures. Likewise, Jesus’ disciples and the writers of the Gospels were also Jews familiar with and nourished by the Jewish narrative: the call of Abraham, enslavement in Egypt, call of Moses, giving of 10 Commandments by God, the wilderness experience, the religious ritual, the victory at Jericho and entering of the promised land, the glory days of King David, crushing defeats and the and the prophecy that a descendant of the house of David would bring deliverance.
(Again, this continuing story was told with events not verified in other historical sources, miraculous events: plagues in Egypt, Moses saved by putting him in a waterproof basket in the Nile, Joseph who was sold by his brothers and became a slave in Egypt becomes second in command and saves the population by preparing for 10 years of famine, Moses called by a burning bush to lead his people out of Egypt, the waters divide so that Israelites walk through on dry land while the Egyptians drown, the miracles of food from heaven and water from a rock in the desert, etc.)
These are so out of the ordinary that even primitive people must have realized that these things didn’t really happen but were exaggerations to make an exciting, interesting, easily remembered narrative to unify and build a people into a nation.
Matthew makes clear how the Christmas story develops by quoting the Old Testament passage that caused the specific event in the narrative. Once the writers believed that Jesus was the promised Messiah, they patterned what became the Christmas story on the Jewish narrative of the Old Testament people: Israel.
To explain Jesus power they used the Greek mythology of divine/human combination with the visit of the angel to Mary. Joseph, a hero of the old narrative became the name of Mary’s husband, who was introduced as a member of the line of David causing the birthplace for Jesus to be Bethlehem. A tax was invented to bring Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem. A jealous Herod’s command to kill all children 2 years old and younger causes Mary and Joseph to take Jesus to Egypt so that Jesus duplicates the Israelite deliverance from Egypt. The visit of the wise men (often called kings) indicated Gentiles coming into Jesus’ kingdom.
I hope this is helpful to some. I am not dismissing the Christmas story as unimportant. It is much more than history — it is story to stimulate and nourish the faith of the reader or listener. But don’t dwell on “facts” — what is God saying to you through this story?
The Christmas story also has lessons in the text itself. I have given many sermons based on it. I love the theme, “No room in the Inn,” and the powerful applications we can make about room for Jesus in our lives. I also love the image of born in a stable.
In my childhood I often heard the phrase, “Were you born in a barn?” when someone did a dumb thing. But in my rural experience, I loved the warmth of the barn on a cold winter day, and the animals were my friends. Imagine a place with the animals and the warmth they radiated as an emergency place to give birth by a desperate, tired family. What hospitality!
I wish you a blessing in this Christmas season. May the hearing of the Christmas story warm your hearts and stimulate your faith.