Edith Kathryn Morrill, age 96, of Waverly, Iowa, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

Edith, also known as Grandma Beans, Gramma Edie, and GG, was born on February 28, 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa; the daughter of Ted and Thelma (Ream) Fisher. Edith was raised in Ottumwa and graduated from the Ottumwa High School in 1944. On October 26, 1945, Edith was united in marriage to James Morrill in Clinton, Oklahoma. The couple would make their home in Waverly, Iowa, raising six children. Edith cherished her family and the home she resided in until her death.