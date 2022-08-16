Edith Kathryn Morrill, age 96, of Waverly, Iowa, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Edith, also known as Grandma Beans, Gramma Edie, and GG, was born on February 28, 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa; the daughter of Ted and Thelma (Ream) Fisher. Edith was raised in Ottumwa and graduated from the Ottumwa High School in 1944. On October 26, 1945, Edith was united in marriage to James Morrill in Clinton, Oklahoma. The couple would make their home in Waverly, Iowa, raising six children. Edith cherished her family and the home she resided in until her death.
Edith was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Her greatest joys were memories made with family. Edith had a heart for babies and claimed raising children kept her young. She cared for all of her local grandchildren and opened her heart and home to other families, providing child care for the remainder of her life. She was GG to those she raised over the years, treating them like her own. Edith also enjoyed evenings on her patio, morning coffees with friends, Christmas Eve & 4th of July traditions, watching the Chicago Cubs, traveling to visit family along with travel experiences around the world, tending to her flowers and garden, crocheting and knitting, canning and making her famous tomato juice (often paired with a PBR), making silver dollar pancakes or chicken & noodles for the grandkids, reading in her special spot, calls and visits from those she loved, PBRs with family and friends, and any excuse to have a good time. She never wanted to leave a gathering and was fortunate enough to be a part of the party until the very end. Edith also worked for years as an AVON salesperson and as the bookkeeper for 3T Co. of Waverly. Edith was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly and AMVETS Auxiliary where she was Local President for a year, treasurer for many years, and Public Relations Officer at the state level. Her most celebrated accomplishment in her 96 years was the family she lived for.
Edith’s memory is honored by two sons, Tom (Karen) Morrill of Racine, Wisconsin and Tim Morrill of Waverly; twelve grandchildren, Robin (Adam) Greco, Brooke (Eric) Haney, Patrick Morrill, Samantha Parks, Shannon (Matt McRoberts) Morrill, Staci (Chris) Meyer, Marshall (Becky) Morrill, Matt Morrill, Sandra Morrill, Shane Morrill, Joshua (Ashley) Sorenson, and Daniel (Shannon Bishop) Sorenson; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Olivia, Holly, Blythe, Paige, Chloe, Brighton, August, Fisher, Desiree, Bradley, Aubree, Lilyana, Wesley, Maggie, Pepper, Theo, Morgan, Colt, Gabriel, Tristan, Jaxon, and Jack; one great-great grandson, Raylon; two daughters-in-law, Lois Morrill of Waverly and Patti Morrill of Janesville; a brother-in-law, Joe Ferguson; nephews Gordon Courbat and Doug (Judy) Mueller; and nieces Denise Curtis and Barb Rick; she was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Tina Sorenson; three sons, Ted, Terry, and Toby Morrill; and three sisters Maxine Edgar, Teddy Herman, and Toni Ferguson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Edith’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 20, at Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly. Private Graveside services will be held prior on August 20, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com 319-352-1187