Beck named to USF Fall 2021 Dean’s List
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grace Beck of Denver was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Beck is majoring in Social Work.
Beck was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
About the University of Sioux Falls
Founded over 138 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a transformative Christian liberal arts university serving approximately 1,500 students through traditional undergraduate programs as well as graduate, evening and online degree programs including a Doctorate in Leadership.
USF is committed to academic excellence and the development of mature Christian persons for service to God and humankind in the world through its more than 90 programs in business, education, nursing and many more including the Center for Professional Development. A recent survey showed an impressive 99% of graduates secured a position in their chosen field or continued on to graduate school within six months of graduation.
Additionally, 78% of graduates started their careers in South Dakota, and of those, 90% lived in Sioux Falls or within 30 miles. Learn more at www.usiouxfalls.edu.
Smith is on Fall 2021 Iowa Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List
MOUNT PLEASANT — More than 200 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad.
Criteria to be a part of IW’s Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Congratulations to Morgan Smith from Denver