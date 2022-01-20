Kouba Named to SNHU President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kimberly Kouba, of Tripoli, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Kane named to
Clarke dean’s list
DUBUQUE — Samantha Kane, of Fairbank, was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Fall 2021 semester.
The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours. Congratulations to these students for their hard work.
Iowa State honors December graduates
AMES — More than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.
Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management and associate director of Iowa State’s Bioeconomy Institute, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumna Cara Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Des Moines, gave the undergraduate address.
During the undergraduate ceremony, university leaders will award an honorary Doctor of Science degree to Herbert Allen (Al) Myers, founder and president of Ames-based Ag Leader, for his achievements as an agricultural engineer, inventor, innovator, entrepreneur and global pioneer in precision agriculture.
Area students getting their degrees included:
Denver: Paige Harberts, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies, Cum Laude
Fairbank: Jarod Bodensteiner, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering
Janesville: Jordan Gomes, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering
Sumner: Mekayla Cannon, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Waverly: Grace Hoins, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Magna Cum Laude; Jack Shover, Bachelor of Science, Journalism and Mass Communication; and John Stensland, Bachelor of Science, Community and Regional Planning
Upper Iowa University announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Semester.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees included:
Fairbank: Kaci Beesecker, Adrianna Richards, Samantha Schnor and Sidney Schnor
Waverly: Benjamin Foelske, Katelin Corson, Kaylie Yanda, Angela Buttjer, Marshall Gonnerman and Sarah McCahen
Janesville: Chloe Kiene
Tripoli: Zoe Semelroth, John Kleitsch and Traci Bahrenfuse;
Sumner: Jamie Fink and Kelsey Pagel
Denver: Zachary Dickenson and William Hartke