Walsh makes DMACC dean’s list
ANKENY — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from your area include: Bailey Walsh, Liberal Arts, Waverly.
Three named to Drake honors lists
DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.
The area students on the lists are:
Sumner: Julia Buchholz, President’s List
Tripoli: Kassy Dolan, Dean’s List
Waverly: Sam Solheim, Dean’s List
Downing makes UW-Platteville chancellor’s list
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester.
Jacob Downing, a Software Engineering major from Shell Rock, is among those on the chancellor’s list.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2021, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.