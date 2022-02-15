Walsh makes DMACC dean’s list

ANKENY — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from your area include: Bailey Walsh, Liberal Arts, Waverly.

Three named to Drake honors lists

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.

The area students on the lists are:

Sumner: Julia Buchholz, President’s List

Tripoli: Kassy Dolan, Dean’s List

Waverly: Sam Solheim, Dean’s List

Downing makes UW-Platteville chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester.

Jacob Downing, a Software Engineering major from Shell Rock, is among those on the chancellor’s list.

Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2021, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.