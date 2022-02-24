Birgen makes the 2021 fall Lewis University’s dean’s list
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Isaac Birgen, of Waverly, was recently honored by Lewis University. Birgen is studying Computer Science at Lewis University and made the 2021 Fall Dean’s List.
Just over 1,400 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,200 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.
Duo named to U of Dubuque dean’s list
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2021 Academic Dean’s List.
Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai
Tripoli: Olivia Miller
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.