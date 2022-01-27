Carter named to Mo. State’s fall 2021 dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Jaci Carter, of Denver made the list. Carter was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Steffen makes
Ellsworth dean’s list
IOWA FALLS — One hundred thirty-six students were named to the Fall 2021 (August to December) Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the Fall 2021 semester. Part-time students are not included in this list.
- The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.Students are listed below by hometown; those with an asterisk () after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
- Waverly: John Steffen
Burch named to Iowa Lakes dean’s list
ESTHERVILLE — Iowa Lakes Community College recognizes students for their academic excellence. Valerie Newhouse, President of Iowa Lakes Community College, releases the 2021 Fall Honors List.
The President’s List includes full-time students taking 12 credits or more and earning a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s List contains students with a 3.25-grade point average to 3.99, and the President’s List showcases students who earn a 4.00 (A)average.
Included on the dean’s list is Ema Burch, of Janesville.
Iowa Lakes Community College adheres to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), the Iowa Department of Education, Veterans Administration, and the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) guidelines to ensure students obtain a quality accredited education.
Trio included on
Loras dean’s list
DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2021 fall semester.
Tripoli: Taylor Flaig, Sophomore
Waverly: Celina Feldhake, Sophomore, and Maxwell Rutledge, Junior
A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.
Schneider placed on Mount Mercy dean’s list
CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students made the Mount Mercy University Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Waverly: Marisa Schneider
Congratulations, students!
Three named to BVU dean’s list
STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Local students who were named to BVU’s Dean’s List include: Rylie Elbert, of Waverly, Jessica Harrington, of Nashua, and Katie Reding Johnson, of Janesville.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Schmidt makes Dean’s List at Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Elizabeth Schmidt, a biochemistry major from Waverly, has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the Fall 2021 semester.
Students on the list achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while taking at least three full academic credits.