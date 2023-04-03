Edward “Ed” Russell Parkes, 86, of Waverly, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Ed was born October 13, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Marvin “Ray” and Bessie Lee (Rausch) Parkes. He graduated from Waterloo East High School. He was a member of the State Championship baseball team with Waterloo Optimist Baseball. He then served in the United States Army from January 18, 1957, until his honorable discharge on December 24, 1958. While at a dance at the Riviera in Janesville, he met Joan L. Schrage. The couple would marry on June 11, 1961, at the St. James Church in Allison. Ed completed his Masters Degree from UNI in 1962, and then began teaching in Garnavillo and then Dennison, Iowa. Ed and Joan then moved to Nashua where he taught in the Nashua School District for 30 years, retiring in 1995. During his teaching years, and then for several years after, he taught Drivers Education throughout the area.
Ed was a smart, kind, and humble man. Although a ‘man of few words’, he was a wealth of knowledge to not only his students but his family and friends. He enjoyed photography throughout his entire life and loved playing cards, especially Pepper and 500. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cubs and Packers. He loved attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball, golf, and bowling. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan of Waverly, four children; Julie Berger, Terri Hartzell, Lori (David) Shepherd and Troy Parkes, all of Waverly, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Marvin Parkes and two sisters, Darlene Holms and Aurilla Parham.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour prior to service at church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School with Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. Burial with military rites by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
