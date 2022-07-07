Edward Lee Harms, of Freeport, Florida, died May 7, 2022 after a courageous four year battle with colon cancer.
He was born on August 16, 1955 in Waterloo, Iowa, he was the son of Paul and Leola (Ingersoll) Harms. After graduating in 1973 from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he enlisted in the Navy where he served his country for the next 6 years. He was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina for two years where he married Stephanie Matthei on December 16, 1978. He received honorable discharge from the Navy in 1979, and entered into the nuclear power industry as an instructor. After several work related moves, the couple settled in New Hampshire in 1984 where they raised their family. He continued his career with Vermont Yankee as an instructor and later in the operations department. After retiring from the industry in 2016, he and his wife Stephanie planned their retirement to Florida, where they would spend the rest of their days together.
Ed loved volunteering for the Keene SwampBats and the Colonial Theater. He had many hobbies including running local races with his family and coin collecting. Most recently he became active in the amateur radio community.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Stephanie (Matthei) Harms of Freeport, Florida and his children Jessica and Edward Harms of Keene, New Hampshire, his sister Judy and her husband Frank of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brother David and his wife Cindy of Tiffin, Iowa, and his brother Peter Witkamp and his wife Gerie of Hilversum, Netherlands. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.
He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, friend and he will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Leola, mother-in-law and father-in-law Rita and George Matthei, also many aunts, uncles, and one cousin.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Research Hospital because in Ed’s words “because kids shouldn’t have to feel that way.” website: stjude.org
A celebration of life including military honors will be held on June 27, 2022 at the Keene Country Club in Keene, New Hampshire beginning at 11 a.m.