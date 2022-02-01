The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team has trended well in one stat category they had previously struggled in earlier in the season.
After making clutch late free throws to pull away from Waukon on Friday night, the Go-Hawks made 24 of 36 from the line to stay ahead of Mason City Monday night and take a 48-43 victory in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
In the process, the second individual single-game record was set. Sophomore center Katelyn Eggena made 14 of her 17 foul shot attempts, surpassing the 13 made by Morgan Neuendorf in the 2012-13 season against Waukon.
Toward the end of the contest, the Mohawks (8-11 overall, 5-4 CIML-Iowa) frantically tried to stay close to the Go-Hawks (13-4, 7-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) with fouls to send W-SR to the line. However, the home team was able to make most of their freebies.
“It was a little nerve wracking,” Eggena said, “but we knew we had the lead and just had to keep it and not foul and just keep going.”
Head coach Greg Bodensteiner said the late-game poise showed for his team.
“We were patient, we took care of the ball, we made a couple of free throws,” Bodensteiner said. “We contested for them defensively. They did hit a 3 with a hand in their face, so credit to them, but we executed what we had to, and I was proud of what they did in the last couple of minutes.”
He added that Eggena’s free-throw-line accuracy wasn’t as good as it has been lately. Heading into Monday’s game, according to Varsity Bound, Eggena was at 64.8% from the line.
“Right now, it’s a good free-throw percentage, and (Monday) was a display for her,” Bodensteiner said. “She did a nice job of showing patience and poise at the free-throw line, and that’s all a credit to her. She put in the time since the beginning of our year to become what is a really good free-throw shooter right now, and that’s obviously the difference in the game tonight.”
Eggena credited her practice on the 15-footers for the results against Mason City.
“It’s nice to see my practice pay off,” she said.
The Go-Hawks were wearing a path to the stripe throughout the game, as the Mohawks went over the first-half foul limit early in the second quarter. W-SR was 11 of 18 from the line in the first half with three Mason City players getting three personal fouls each.
Eggena was 7 for 9 in that first half and then added another 7 for 8 in the second. Combined with her 5 for 15 from the floor, she scored 24 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Bodensteiner said the Go-Hawks were “awful” at the line early in the season.
“We’ve really made some strides lately,” he said. “Some of that is getting the right kids fouled, but two of those were missed when … it wasn’t quite as relevant. When we really had to have them, our kids stepped up and knocked them down. We’re going to take (24 of 36) every night of the week.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 48, MASON CITY 43
Mason City……9 10 13 11 — 43
Waverly-SR……11 13 9 15 — 48
Mason City: Zaria Falls 7-13 0-1 15, Kelsey McDonough 4-8 0-6 11, Audra Mulholland 2-4 0-0 6, Jaelyn Falls 1-5 2-2 4, Reggi Spotts 2-8 0-2 4, Isabelle Harty 0-1 2-4 2, Machaela Trask 0-1 1-2 1, Grace Berding 0-1 0-0 0, totals 16-41 5-15 43.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 5-15 14-17 24, Annika Behrends 1-4 5-9 7, Lindsey Overmann 2-3 1-2 6, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-8 2-2 5, Trinidee Moore 1-8 0-0 2, Ellie Thompson 1-1 0-2 2, Morgan Aikey 0-2 1-2 1, Macy Smith 0-3 1-4 1, Emma Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 11-45 24-36 48.
Three-point goals: MC 6-18 (McDonough 3-5, Mulholland 2-4, Z. Falls 1-3), WSR 2-17 (Overmann 1-2, Bodensteiner 1-7); Rebounds: MC n/a, WSR 35 (Eggena 13, Behrends 9, Smith 5); Offensive rebounds: MC n/a, WSR 16 (Eggena 7, Behrends 7, Smith 2); Assists: MC n/a, WSR 7 (Moore 2, Behrends 2, three with 1); Steals: MC n/a, WSR 9 (Moore 2, Aikey 2, Behrends 2); Blocks: MC n/a, WSR 0; Turnovers: MC n/a, WSR 8; Fouled out: Berding; Officials: Mike Schmidt, Rod Holder and Dan Schofield.