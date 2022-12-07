Elaine Ella Teisinger, 90, of Waverly, and formerly of Denver, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

Elaine was born on August 17, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Wolfe) Strottman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951. Elaine was united in marriage to Warren Teisinger on June 10, 1951, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home on the family farm where Elaine helped with the farming. Warren and Elaine retired from farming in 1982. She also worked as a baker at Bender’s Foods, a janitor at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, and as the assistant activities’ director at Denver Sunset Home.