Elaine Ella Teisinger, 90, of Waverly, and formerly of Denver, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
Elaine was born on August 17, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Wolfe) Strottman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951. Elaine was united in marriage to Warren Teisinger on June 10, 1951, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home on the family farm where Elaine helped with the farming. Warren and Elaine retired from farming in 1982. She also worked as a baker at Bender’s Foods, a janitor at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, and as the assistant activities’ director at Denver Sunset Home.
Elaine was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Her faith, caring and kindness were felt by everyone. She especially loved spending time with family.
Elaine is survived by a daughter, Debra Teisinger of Denver; a daughter, Beverly (Robert) Olds of Waterloo; a son, James (Valerie) Teisinger of Waterloo; a daughter, Carol (Rich) Peine of Readlyn, and a son, Gary Teisinger of Dunkerton; six grandchildren, Angela Olds, Jeremy (Carrie) Olds, Shaunda (Greg) Miller, Spencer (Stephany) Teisinger, Charlotte Peine, and Dylan Peine; nine great-grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Shirley, Rhea Olds, Ella Hannan and Luxx Peine, Vincent and Lauren Miller, and Maddox and Maisen Teisinger; and a brother-in-law, Bill Zwanziger of Janesville.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Teisinger; and her sisters, Gladys Bauer, Alice Watts, Helen Schneider, and Doris Zwanziger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will be held in Gresham Cemetery, rural Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn assisting the family with arrangements 319-279-3551.