Eldon Charles Westendorf, 90, of Waverly, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Eldon was born August 24, 1932, on the family farm outside of Waverly, Iowa, the son of Carl and Frieda (Kammeyer) Westendorf. He received his GED through Tripoli Community Schools. He served in the Army from 1953 until 1955 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he returned to the home place to farm. On February 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Bruns at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. To this union twin daughters were born, Teresa (Teri) and Debra (Deb). Eldon farmed his entire working life until retirement in 1996. He was also active with tractor pulling and was inducted into the Iowa Tractor Pulling Hall of Fame in 2002.