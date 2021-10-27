ON THE BALLOT
MAYOR
Adam Hoffman
WARD 1
Brian Birgen
Blake Yanda
WARD 3
Rodney Drenkow
WARD 5
Tim Kangas
Philip Trimble
AT-LARGE
Ann. L. Rathe
Troy Collins
HOSPITAL TRUSTEES
Candidates for two seats: Ronald D. Flory, Laurie Everhardt, Philip Jones
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 7:54 pm
