On the Nov. 8 ballot, in addition to the federal, state and local offices, which are political, voters can have a say on non partisan offices, such as District Commissioner for Soil and Water Conservation and Agricultural Extension council members. Also on the ballot is a retention vote for one District Court and four Appeals judges. There is also a constitutional amendment regarding the right to bear arms. Waverly Newspapers will review the issues in a separate article.
All of these are listed on the back of the ballot, but a set of instructions on the top of it, explain that the judicial ballot and he and the Constitutional Amendment are in the middle column on the back of the ballot.
For the judicial ballot, the question is "shall the following Judges be retained in office?"
Two justices currently on the Iowa Supreme Court, two on the Court of Appeals and 61 District Court judges are standing for retention in Iowa on Nov. 8. The Iowa Supreme Court justices stand for retention every eight years and Appeals Court and District Court judges stand for retention every six years, after the first year of service.
As is customary, all 65 judges in this year’s election are evaluated on their professionalism and courtroom demeanor by the attorneys who appear before them and the results are published in a biennial review called Judicial Performance Review. The 2022 Judicial Performance Review can be found on the Iowa Bar Association website.
The Judicial Performance Review was instituted in 1962 by the Iowa Bar Association, when Iowa adopted a merit-based process for the selection of judges. The Judicial Performance Review is intended to provide voters with information about the judges’ performance, demeanor and knowledge of the law among other metrics.
Judges are appointed by the governor, after an extensive set of vetting and an interview with members of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
The 2022 Judicial Performance Evaluation was electronically sent in September to the 5,688 active ISBA members, according to the document. Of them, 1,118 qualified attorneys completed the survey.
In the Nov. 8 election, in 13 of Iowa’s 14 Judicial Election Districts, there is at least one judge standing for retention.
Who is standing for retention from the Iowa Supreme Court:
Justice Matthew McDermott and Justice Dana Oxley were both appointed to the court in 2020, and their current terms expire on Dec. 31, 2020. They are on the ballot in their first retention vote. The justices are listed below in the order in which they appear on the Bremer County ballot. The bios below are adapted from the Iowa Judicial Branch website.
Justice Matthew McDermott, a native of Carroll, now of West Des Moines, earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 2003, where he served as an editor of the California Law Review. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 2000.
Justice McDermott worked as an attorney in private practice until his appointment.
He is a former member of the Iowa State Bar Association’s Board of Governors and chair of its Judicial Administration Committee. He is past-president of the Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and received its highest honor, the Award of Merit, in 2013. Justice McDermott previously served on the United Way of Central Iowa’s Chair’s Cabinet and co-chaired its Tocqueville Society campaign.
He received the United Way of Central Iowa’s “Volunteer of the Year” award in 2017. Justice McDermott also previously served on the board of directors and as board president for Iowa Legal Aid, the Iowa Lottery Authority, Polk County Homeless Continuum of Care Board, and Central Iowa Shelter & Services. He currently serves as chair of the Iowa Access to Justice Commission.
Justice McDermott is married and has three children.
Justice Dana Oxley, of Swisher, was born in Neosho, Missouri and grew up in Greenfield. She received her undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa in 1990 and earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa in 1998, graduating Order of the Coif.
After law school, Justice Oxley served as a one-year term clerk for the Honorable David R. Hansen on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and later returned to serve as a career law clerk for Judge Hansen until 2011. Prior to being appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Oxley practiced with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll PLC in Cedar Rapids.
Justice Oxley teaches as an adjunct professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. She is a member of the Iowa Bar Association and the Linn County Bar Association.
Justice Oxley is married and has two children.
Iowa Court of Appeals: Two of the nine-member Iowa Court of Appeals are on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Judge Paul B. Ahlers: Judge Ahlers, of Fort Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2019. He was appointed to the district associate bench in 2011. He graduated from Iowa State University with a finance degree in 1991 and from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1994. From 1994 to 2008 Judge Ahlers practiced in a private law firm. From 2008 to 2011, he served as claim counsel in the bond and financial products claim group for the Travelers Companies. Judge Ahlers is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association
Judge Gina Badding: Judge Badding, of Carroll, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in July 2021. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Religion with Honors from the University of Iowa in 2001, and her J.D. with Distinction from the University of Iowa in 2004. Her past work experience includes being an associate attorney and partner in private law, as well as a staff attorney for the Iowa Court of Appeals. She was appointed a district court judge in April 2019. She is a member of the Iowa State and Carroll County Bar Associations.
District Court:
Judge Peter Newell: Judge Newell, of Waverly, was appointed to the bench in 1995. Born in Yale, Michigan, he received his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 1984. He attended Drake University Law School and graduated in 1987. Judge Newell is a member of the 2A and Iowa State Bar Associations. Waverly Newspapers wrote a profile article on Judge Newell which ran in the Oct. 18 edition of the Bremer County Independent.