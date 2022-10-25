On the Nov. 8 ballot, in addition to the federal, state and local offices, which are political, voters can have a say on non partisan offices, such as District Commissioner for Soil and Water Conservation and Agricultural Extension council members. Also on the ballot is a retention vote for one District Court and four Appeals judges. There is also a constitutional amendment regarding the right to bear arms. Waverly Newspapers will review the issues in a separate article.

All of these are listed on the back of the ballot, but a set of instructions on the top of it, explain that the judicial ballot and he and the Constitutional Amendment are in the middle column on the back of the ballot.