Today is Election Day 2022.
Starting at 7 a.m. and until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, Bremer County voters will be casting ballots in the 14 county precincts.
Once the clock strikes 8 p.m., six county employees will act as runners on election night. They will be posted in their locations shortly before the polls close and they will perform their duties for the night.
Shelley Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor, said the absentee votes will be counted first.
Meanwhile, the runners will pick up sealed bags from each location they are responsible for. The bags, sealed and signed by the precinct workers, will contain the thumb drive from the tabulators as well as printed reports for each location.
Once the runners deliver this sealed bag to the courthouse, the authenticity of the seal will be verified by the auditor’s office and then the thumb drive will be placed in a computer that has “never been connected to the internet and never will be,” Wolf explained.
Then the report will be run and eventually the information will be sent to the Secretary of State’s office where the results will be added to those from other counties.
Secretary of State Paul Pate held a press conference last week to assure voters about the integrity of the election process in Iowa. He noted that Iowa uses paper ballots, that voter IDs are required and that vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, among other other measures.
At the end of the day on Tuesday, as soon as local results are in, workers from the auditors office will be placing printed copies of the results in the courthouse hallway as has been the tradition.
Saturday, the penultimate day for absentee voting in person, went smoothly at the courthouse.
A total of 67 voters took advantage of Saturday’s voting.
Wolf noted that 2020 still holds the record for Saturday voting in Bremer County when 208 voters cast ballots that day at the former Mauer Eye Clinic. In 2018, that number was 75.
As of Monday after lunch, in regards to absentee voting for 2022 (these numbers total together in the grouping both by mail and in person), Bremer County voters have requested 3,144 ballots and returned 3,078 according to Wolf.
Democrats requested 1,384 and returned 1,346; Republicans have requested 1,074 and returned 1,062; No Party have requested 681 and returned 665; Iowa Green Party has requested and returned 1; Libertarians have requested and returned 4. By midday on Monday, the last day for in-person absentee voting, 107 voters had cast their ballots in the courthouse.
In 2018, Bremer County voters requested 4,280 and returned 4,183. Democrats requested 1,719 and returned 1,687; Republicans requested 1,692 and returned 1,661; No Party requested 850 and returned 818; Iowa Green Party requested and returned 0, and Libertarians requested 19 and returned 17.
There are a total of 15,754 active registered voters in Bremer County, according to Wolf. Of those, No Party voters are 6,032, Republicans are 5,687, Democrats are 3,957 and Other Parties are 78, according to Wolf.