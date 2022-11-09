Only two Bremer County candidates were the likely winners of their respective races even before the votes were counted in the midterms on Nov. 8. That’s because Corey Cerwinske, a businessman, and a candidate for county supervisor in District 2, and Missy Thurm, the incumbent county recorder, had no opponents on the ballot.
By the end of Tuesday night, when all the unofficial summary election results were pasted in the hallway at the Bremer County Courthouse, the outcome looked like this: Bremer County had voted red in federal, state and local races, but for the Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat.
But before results started streaming on TV in increments and tweets went out with the first projections, a hometown scene unfolded outside the auditor’s office in the courthouse.
It doesn’t have an official name, but one way to describe it is to call it a “courthouse election night gathering” of candidates and families. This has been a tradition at the Bremer County Courthouse for years.
What’s more to the point is that this scene holds the key to explaining why and how local elections are different from state and federal races. That’s because people on the ballot are often your neighbors, your co-workers, your congregation members and your fellow business owners.
And here’s the reality kicker: after the election, former rivals are still going to be your neighbors, your congregation members and your fellow business owners.
That side of small town rivalries and races plays out differently than the vitriol of statewide and federal bids for office. However its climate and color stay largely outside the purview of the public, but for the presence of the local newspaper at the courthouse in that very moment of history when one side is on the cusp of winning, and the other, of precipice of losing.
That’s when local journalists witness history in the making as closely as one can get to a candidate off the trail, and gauge their authenticity.
What made Election Night 2022 an intense one at the courthouse after the polls closed at 8 p.m., were the three contested races on the county level–for county attorney, county supervisor in District 3 and county treasurer.
In the race for county attorney, Jill Dashner, the longtime deputy county attorney, a Democrat, had made her first bid for office. She was endorsed by the outgoing county attorney, Kasey Wadding, a Republican, and by deputies and law enforcement members.
Running on the GOP ticket for that post was also Darius Robinson, an assistant prosecutor in Black Hawk County, whose Waverly credentials include working with community groups like the Historic Preservation Commission.
The voters picked Robinson, who earned 5,732 votes, or 54%, while Dashner got 4,851, or 46% with nine write-ins.
In the supervisor race, which pitted two lifelong Republican incumbents, Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil, against each other in the primaries, the Nov. 8 results repeated the outcome of June 7.
Hildebrandt won, with 2,663 votes, or 76%, defeating Neil, who ran on a no-party ticket, garnering 837 votes or 24%, with five write-ins.
That déjà vu moment of the primary also echoed in the treasurer’s race on Tuesday. Here, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, a savvy politician who won the GOP primaries, affirmed his hold on the seat in the midterms, garnering 6,569 votes or 61%. His opponent was Erin Pratt, a Democrat, who got 4,206 or 39%, in her first fun for office. There were also six write-ins.
In other local elections, Republican Sandy Salmon won state senator for District 29, Republican Pat Grassley won state representative for District 57, and Republican Charley Thomson won state representative for District 58.
In state races, the winners were Kim Reynolds and Eric Van Lancker for governor and lieutenant governor, Paul Pate for secretary of state, Roby Smith for treasurer of state, Mike Naig for secretary of agriculture, and Brenna Bird for attorney general, all Republicans, and Rob Sand, a Democrat, for auditor of state.
In federal races, the Republican winners were Chuck Grassley for U.S. Senator, and Ashley Hinson for U.S. Representative from District 2.
The Constitutional Amendment on the ballot passed.
Reporting from the Bremer County Courthouse
Shortly after the polls closed on Tuesday, Mayor Hoffman, accompanied by his wife, Brandie, and a couple of supporters, came to the courthouse.
Robinson, the GOP candidate for county attorney, showed up next, but left briefly to help his wife put the kids to bed that night.
Meanwhile, Supervisor Hildebrandt, a former sheriff, and his wife, Darla, and Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett, walked in as a group. Pickett had served under Hildebrandt when he was sheriff before running for the job himself. Earlier that evening, the Hildebrandts and the Picketts had gone to Applebee’s to grab a bite, and now, in anticipation of the results, passed the time trading jokes and chatting with Hoffman and Bob Brunkhorst, Waverly’s former two-time mayor and a former state senator.
It could have been a conversation one would overhear at Kinnick Stadium while waiting to get in to a Hawkeye game.
The men had one thing in common – they all knew what it was like to wait for the voters’ verdict as some had won and lost elections.
That’s how they calmed their nerves like they had done so many times before on election nights, so they kept going, but Robinson, a newcomer to politics, seemed pensive and apprehensive as the clock ticked away.
To stave off that unease in the new candidate’s stomach, Brunkhorst, always stepping up into the role of a host in any public setting, explained the logistics of courthouse rituals to Robinson. Then, in his typical Boy Scout routine, Brunkhorst volunteered to read the results for several Waverly Newspapers’ livestreams, as the summaries were pasted fairly high on the wall and required a craned neck and at least a 6-foot stance to be read comfortably.
The former mayor’s broadcaster’s voice, boosted by the courthouse acoustics, struck the right tone, booming over the ambient noise around.
Meanwhile, Robinson, who later returned to the courthouse after doing his fatherly duties, talked to this editor about what he had learned on the trail in the neighboring communities.
“I learned what people are proud of, not just what they have complaints about,” Robinson said, recounting the conversations he had while campaigning. “Plainfield is proud of their fiscal responsibility; Sumner is proud of their light show for Christmas; Readlyn is proud of their public works.”
It was an observation that would have been unremarkable otherwise, but the fact that it was uttered in the tense times when everyone was awaiting the results, gave it a fresh resonance and offered a look into the mind of a political novice whose future, at the moment, was hanging in the balance.
Meanwhile, the hustle and bustle of election night logistics kept unfolding with election workers from Bremer County’s 14 precincts bringing bags, ballot boxes and clerical supplies back to the basement of the courthouse.
At one point it looked like the rural Local Option Sales and Services Tax may have been defeated, but when the full results merged, the measure barely passed.
Toward the end of the evening, as results were about to be finalized, Supervisor Tim Neil and his wife, Renee, showed up.
Tim reached out to shake hands with his opponent, Hildebrandt, after all they had served around the same dais for years, side by side, before a district boundaries change, prompted by the 2020 Census, put them on the ballot as rivals.
As emotions surged, Brunkhorst threw a caring embrace over Renee’s shoulders while the Neils digested the results of the evening. Darla, Hildebrandt’s wife, also extended a big hug to Renee.
After looking at the numbers, Neil, who had served the county for many years, held back emotions.
“It’s time to retire,” he said as he headed for the door.
Robert Lynch contributed to this story.