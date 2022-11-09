Only two Bremer County candidates were the likely winners of their respective races even before the votes were counted in the midterms on Nov. 8. That’s because Corey Cerwinske, a businessman, and a candidate for county supervisor in District 2, and Missy Thurm, the incumbent county recorder, had no opponents on the ballot.

By the end of Tuesday night, when all the unofficial summary election results were pasted in the hallway at the Bremer County Courthouse, the outcome looked like this: Bremer County had voted red in federal, state and local races, but for the Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat.