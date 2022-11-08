The Bremer County Courthouse bustled with activity all day, but shortly after 8 p.m., after the polls closed, the tension in the hallway was palpable.
Six runners covering the county’s 14 precincts descended on the courthouse, bringing with them the results for Tuesday’s election.
Republican candidates took every seat on the ballot in Bremer County, save for State Auditor, which was won by Democrat Rob Sand.
Local races
Darius Robinson, a Republican, has been elected County Attorney, after receiving 5,732 votes or 54% in Bremer County. His opponent, Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner, a Democrat received 4,851 votes, or 45%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman won the race for County Treasurer against Democrat Erin Pratt, receiving 6,569 votes, or 61%, compared to Pratt's 4,206, or 39%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
It is his intention to do both jobs for the remaining year he has on the mayoral job.
In the District 3 Supervisor race, Dewey Hildebrandt, the former Sheriff, won overwhelmingly with 2,663 votes, or 76%, against challenger Tim Neil who received 837 votes, or 24%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
The recent redistricting put Hildebrandt and Neil, both on the Republican primary, as opponents in June. Hildebrandt received the party nod. On the Nov. ballot, Neil ran as a no party candidate.
In the race for State Representative for District 57, Pat Grassley, a Republican, won with 4,446 votes or 57%, defeating Democrat Carissa Froyum who had 3,307 votes or 42%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
In the race for State Senator for District 29, Rep. Sandy Salmon, a Republican defeated Jenn Wolff, a Democrat, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County. Salmon received 6,710 votes, or 61%, while Wolff had 4,273 votes, or 39%. Salmon’s district was redistricted, causing her to move her residence to the newly redistricted District 29.
Uncontested in the local races were Missy Thurm, a Republican, for the County Recorder, and Corey Cerwinske, who won his first public office running unopposed for Supervisor for District 2.
State races results for Bremer County
Republicans Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg defeated Democrats Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker and Libertarians Rick Stewart and Maro Battiglia for the Governor’s race in Bremer County. Reynolds received 6,975 votes, or 63%, Dejear received 3,811 votes, or 34%, and Stewart received 275 votes, or 2%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, defeated Joel L. Miller, a Democrat, by receiving 7,255 votes in Bremer County, or 67%. Miller received 3,620 votes, or 33%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, defeated Todd Halbur, a Republican, in Bremer County by receiving 5,461 votes, or 50.4%. Halbur received 5,384 votes in Bremer County, or 49.6%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Roby Smith, a Republican, defeated incumbent Democrat Michael L. Fitzgerald for the Treasurer of State in Bremer County. Smith received 5,991 votes, or 55%, while Fitzgerald received 4,811 votes, or 45%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, won in Bremer County, receiving 7,352 votes, or 68%. His Democratic challenger John Norwood received 3,441 votes, or 32%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Brenna Bird narrowly defeated Tom Miller in Bremer County for Attorney General of Iowa, receiving 5,765 votes, or 53%, while Miller received 5,094 votes, or 47%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
National races results for Bremer County
For U.S. Senator, Republican Chuck Grassley won in Bremer County, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley received 6,628 votes, or 60%, while Franken received 4,334 votes, or 39.51%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
In the race for U.S. Rep for District 2, Republican Ashley Hinson defeated Democrat Liz Mathis in Bremer County. Hinson received 6,562 votes, or 60%, while Mathis received 4,418 votes, or 40%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County.
This is a developing story.