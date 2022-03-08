The work of artist Tibi Chelcea will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery March 7 through April 4.
The exhibition, “Electronic Drift,” is free and open to the public. An artist reception will be Friday, March 11, 6-8 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artist at 7 p.m.
Throughout Chelcea’s career as an engineer, he has seen his share of technologies come and pass. His artistic work uses these objects in ways they were not mass-produced for, emphasizing their physical beauty. Through printmaking, drawing and painting, these works allude to serial design, issues of consumption and automated vs. labor-intensive processes.
By using scientific concepts culled from his engineering background, as well as strategies such as scale distortion and time scaling, Chelcea’s art places these objects in new and atypical historical contexts.
“In ‘Electronic Drift,’ Chelcea’s artworks urge people to appreciate all this hidden technology not only as something utilitarian, but also aesthetically, and to reconsider the speed of life these electronic products enable by placing these electronics on radically different time scales,” said Johann Kramer-Weston, gallery director and exhibitions manager.
Located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center at Wartburg College, guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.