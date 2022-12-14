Crooker with judges

Nathan Crooker stands with the judges from the elevator pitch competition.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — With 90 seconds on the clock, 16 students from the University of Northern Iowa set out to prove they have what it takes to sustain a successful business. Three walked away with seed money and valuable feedback for the next phase of their business ownership journey. The competition was part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, hosted by UNI’s John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC).

“The pitch experience was exhilarating!” said Nathan Crooker [Finance, ‘25], who placed first and won $1,000 to fund his venture, The Brain Freezer. “Being able to show my passion for entrepreneurship and serving people was really a reflective experience. It was a great opportunity for me to analyze my business growth, failures and successes.”