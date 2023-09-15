We are deeply saddened to share that Elizabeth “Beth” Jeanette Schuler (née Hickey) born on November 25, 1943 entered eternal life on September 10, 2023.
Born in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Edna Hickey, Beth spent the majority of her formative years in St. Louis, Missouri where she attended Mercy High School and then earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Fontbonne College on May 29, 1966.
On June 5, 1965 Beth was joined in marriage to Kenneth I. Schuler at Saint Angela Merici Church in Florissant, Missouri. Beth and Ken welcomed four children into their lives, Laura (Jim) Docherty, Ken (Kris), Susan (Tom) Parker, and Steven (Sara). However, their real pride and joy were their ten grandchildren: Brendan, Lilly, Justin, John, Joe, Michael, Aidan, Grace, Charlie and Mary Beth. Spending time with these miracles and watching them perform in a variety of activities meant the world to Beth, aka, Nana. Nana was our biggest cheerleader in small and large matters and we all know that she fiercely loved us.
One of the most influential events in Beth’s life was when her husband Ken and their three older children moved to Waverly, Iowa due to a job transfer. The people she met, in particular, the women, became sisters and Beth enjoyed many excursions, meals, stop-ins, life-events and support. The bond that these women have with each other is enviable and Beth deeply loved her Waverly sisters.
Beth’s faith in God was seen in many ways throughout her lifetime, but perhaps it was in the way that she treated her family, friends, co-workers and the many community members of Waverly.
God’s love for us and his compassion and mercy was apparent in Beth’s words and deeds.
Always one who loved to have fun with friends and family, Beth spent much time playing golf, bridge, shopping, gambling, traveling, and serving others through a variety of organizations, including her roles at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, sororities, and philanthropic organizations.
Beth’s love of children and in particular teenagers was evident as she served as the Director of CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) at St. Mary’s for numerous years and as an aide in the Special Education Department at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Seeing “her kids” within the Waverly community brought Beth much joy when they would cry out, “Mrs. Schuler” and come over to say “hi” and share an achievement or story. One of Beth’s favorite endeavors every summer was preparing items for camp girls through TTT Society (camping for girls for the enrichment and empowerment of their lives), of which she was a member for 47 years and served in several officer roles.
Beth was one of eight children and is preceded in death by her husband Ken as well as her parents, Joseph, Edna and her step-mother Marion. In addition, we know that she received a warm welcome from her elder siblings: Ann, David, Dick, Mary Kay, and Bob. Along with her children and grandchildren, Beth is survived by her dear two younger sisters, Kathy (Mike) McDonough and Ellen (Rick) Holden and many beloved nieces and nephews of whom Beth adored seeing at various family gatherings and trips - especially when they referred to her as the family “matriarch”.
There will be a celebration of Beth’s life on Saturday, September 30th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly, Iowa. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@kaisercorson Online condolences may be left at kaisercorson.com.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to: TTT, to support summer camp-girls, these can be sent c/o Marlene Wellner, 725 Greenfield Avenue, Waverly, Iowa 50677 or The Edgewater Good Samaritan Fund, 9225 Cascade Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266 (this is where Mom/Nana was so well cared for during the final months of her life).
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187